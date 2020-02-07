Capy’s Below, previously out on Xbox and PC, is now also coming to PS4 this autumn. It’ll bring with it a new game mode called “Explore”, which basically gets rid of a lot of the hard stuff like hunger, instant deaths and permanent checkpoints to create a more chill experience.
Below Hits The PS4 This Autumn
Trending Stories Right Now
LawBreakers Partially Failed Because It Was Too 'Woke', According To CliffyB
Remember LawBreakers, the Quake-like hero shooter that lived a short half-life before the studio made an ill-fated pivot to a battle royale? Well, apparently LawBreakers could have been successful - partially if the game was supposedly less "woke".
The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch
I've made an argument for why you should watch The Clone Wars, but actually watching it is another thing. With 121 episodes, many of them filler, some of them oddly out of order, there's a certain art to getting the best out of your Clone Wars experience. Here's my list of the essential episodes you should be watching, neatly sorted into chronological order and cut down to only 66 episodes and a movie.
