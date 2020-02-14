Counter-Strike's Dust, Remade In Fortnite

The Unpredictable Challenges Of Gaming With Cerebral Palsy

It’s one of the most iconic maps in all of video games, and soon Counter-Strike’s famous Dust stage will be playable in Fortnite’s creative mode thanks to the work of some expert modders.

Team Evolve have brought the map as faithfully as Fortnite’s tools will allow, and seeing as the map will also allow creative mode’s Search and Destroy game type, you’ll be getting pretty damn close to an authentic Counter-Strike appearance, only without the weird gun skins.

Team Evolve will be posting the code for the map on their Twitter account in the next few days.

