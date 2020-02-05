Crunchyroll's Holding A Sydney Party For The 2020 Anime Awards

Image: Cowboy Bebop

It's not often you get to pack out a pub for anime, but for the Crunchyroll 2020 Anime Awards, things are a little different.

The streaming service usually hosts their Anime Awards, which is in its fourth year now, online. And that'll still be the default for most people, with the show casted through the Crunchyroll main page.

But Australians - those in Sydney specifically - have another option. Crunchyroll will be holding a special viewing party at the Pontoon Bar and Restaurant. If you're an active subscriber to Crunchyroll, the event is free - and if you're not, entry is $10.

The event and awards kick off Sunday, February 16 Australian time, with the livestream starting noon AEDT. The viewing party at Pontoon begins at 11.30am AEDT, and for those in attendance you'll get:

Special guest appearance by the Cast & Creators of METARUNNER

Special guest appearance by Robyn, from the anime YouTube commentary channel, Anime America

Loads of prizes & Crunchyroll merch giveaways

Freebies for Crunchyroll Premium Subscribers

Cosplay contest

Live crosses from Sydney party to San Francisco

For more details about the awards itself and the judging process, you can find those over on the Crunchyroll website. As for the watch party in Australia, you can sign yourself up on the official Facebook event here.