There's Still Nothing Quite Like Fortnite

Every Developer Who Has Donated To The Australian Bushfires

WarCraft 3's Remaster Is So Unpopular Blizzard Is Offering Instant Refunds [Update: Blizzard Responds]

Crunchyroll's Holding A Sydney Party For The 2020 Anime Awards

Image: Cowboy Bebop

It's not often you get to pack out a pub for anime, but for the Crunchyroll 2020 Anime Awards, things are a little different.

The streaming service usually hosts their Anime Awards, which is in its fourth year now, online. And that'll still be the default for most people, with the show casted through the Crunchyroll main page.

But Australians - those in Sydney specifically - have another option. Crunchyroll will be holding a special viewing party at the Pontoon Bar and Restaurant. If you're an active subscriber to Crunchyroll, the event is free - and if you're not, entry is $10.

The event and awards kick off Sunday, February 16 Australian time, with the livestream starting noon AEDT. The viewing party at Pontoon begins at 11.30am AEDT, and for those in attendance you'll get:

  • Special guest appearance by the Cast & Creators of METARUNNER
  • Special guest appearance by Robyn, from the anime YouTube commentary channel, Anime America
  • Loads of prizes & Crunchyroll merch giveaways
  • Freebies for Crunchyroll Premium Subscribers
  • Cosplay contest
  • Live crosses from Sydney party to San Francisco

For more details about the awards itself and the judging process, you can find those over on the Crunchyroll website. As for the watch party in Australia, you can sign yourself up on the official Facebook event here.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

blizzard feature warcraft-3 warcraft-3-reforged

WarCraft 3's Remaster Is So Unpopular Blizzard Is Offering Instant Refunds [Update: Blizzard Responds]

So loud has uproar among fans been, and so damning the shortfalls of the project that Blizzard has begun offering instant refunds to anyone who bought WarCraft 3: Reforged.
au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've made an argument for why you should watch The Clone Wars, but actually watching it is another thing. With 121 episodes, many of them filler, some of them oddly out of order, there's a certain art to getting the best out of your Clone Wars experience. Here's my list of the essential episodes you should be watching, neatly sorted into chronological order and cut down to only 66 episodes and a movie.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles