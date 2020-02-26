Crunchyroll's Making Their Own Anime, Including A Tower Of God Adaptation

Image: Crunchyroll

Welcome to the anime streaming race. As Netflix and Funimation/Animelab battle it out for anime eyeballs, Crunchyroll has announced their first eight in-house "Crunchyroll Original" series, including the first anime adaptation of the Hunter X Hunter-esque manwha Tower of God.

Eight original Crunchyroll series will go live throughout 2020. The first is In/Spectre, a supernatural romance series, is live on Crunchyroll from today, with release dates to be announced for the other series.

Here's the full list of Crunchyroll's original series for 2020: