Crunchyroll's Making Their Own Anime, Including A Tower Of God Adaptation

Welcome to the anime streaming race. As Netflix and Funimation/Animelab battle it out for anime eyeballs, Crunchyroll has announced their first eight in-house "Crunchyroll Original" series, including the first anime adaptation of the Hunter X Hunter-esque manwha Tower of God.
Eight original Crunchyroll series will go live throughout 2020. The first is In/Spectre, a supernatural romance series, is live on Crunchyroll from today, with release dates to be announced for the other series.
Here's the full list of Crunchyroll's original series for 2020:
- “In/Spectre” - In this Crunchyroll Original, supernatural romance mixes with an enthralling, fantastical mystery, as a duo sets out to solve a series of dark incidents plaguing their world. Airing now on Crunchyroll.
- “Tower of God” - A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production, based on the comic series “Tower of God” created by SIU and published by WEBTOON, this dark fantasy action series centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he's ever known. Animation produced by TELECOM ANIMATION FILM. Production Management provided by SOLA ENTERTAINMENT. Coming to Crunchyroll spring 2020.
- “Onyx Equinox” - In this Crunchyroll Studios Production created by Sofia Alexander, a young Aztec boy is saved from death by the gods and chosen to act as ‘humanity’s champion,’ forced to discard his apathy toward his fellow man and prove humanity’s potential in a fight that spans across fantastical-yet-authentic Mesoamerican cultures. Premieres summer 2020 on Crunchyroll.
- “The God of High School” - A Crunchyroll Original, based on the comic series “The God of HIgh School” created by Yongje Park and published by WEBTOON, this action-packed series follows a high schooler and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament, borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organisation along the way… With the promise of their heart’s deepest desires, motivating their tournament victory. Animation produced by MAPPA. Production Management provided by SOLA ENTERTAINMENT.
- “Noblesse” - A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production, based on the comic series “Noblesse” from Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee and published by WEBTOON, this fantasy follows a powerful vampire noble who is thrown into modern civilization after 820 years of slumber. Dangerous adventures with his new friends await as they combat a secret organization and uncover his past. Animation produced by Production I.G.
- “Meiji Gekken: Sword & Gun (Working title)” - Japan, 1870. We follow an ensemble of characters - a former samurai, a yakuza bodyguard, a devious spy and a geisha assassin - as they try to find their place in the rapidly evolving Meiji-era while escaping the sins of their pasts…Inspired by historical events. A Crunchyroll Studios Production.
- “FreakAngels” - After civilisation comes to a sudden and crashing end, twelve 23-year-old psychics living in the rubble of London must check their wild impulses and discover their better angels in order to rebuild society. A Crunchyroll Studios Production based on the graphic novels by Warren Ellis & Paul Duffield.
- "High Guardian Spice" - In this Crunchyroll Studios production created by Raye Rodriguez, four fierce girls train to become great heroes at High Guardian Academy, where they form allegiances, uncover betrayals, and discover their true identities, while preparing to protect the world from an ominous unknown threat.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink