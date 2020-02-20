EB Games Restricts Purchases Of 'Ring Fit Adventure' After Resellers Buy Almost All Stock

The Best Dreams Creations So Far

Sony Backs Out Of PAX East Over Coronavirus Concerns

Death Stranding's Getting Something Later This Year

Image: Death Stranding

It's not entirely clear what's coming to Death Stranding exactly, but if you wanted more content in the game, then Hideo Kojima has something for you.

Fair cop: if you haven't finished Death Stranding, or you're waiting for it to come out on PC, do not watch the below footage. It's a big spoiler for one of the surprise twists later in the game, so, you've been warned.

death stranding dlc

The 45 seconds of footage was uploaded to Kojima's Twitter accounts late Thursday afternoon, and shows Bridges running through World War 2 trenches and running through a battlefield. What's happening exactly? Nobody knows, bar Kojima, but we'll all find out in 2020.

As an aside, I really want to play this game on PC (not through Remote Play). There's something about Death Stranding that makes it the perfect thing to have on a second screen. But also that's maybe because I just work too much and can't bear the thought of not being productive. Who knows.

A Beginner's Guide To The World Of Death Stranding

Death Stranding isn’t that weird of a game, but it does love to toss out lore and terminology without explaining much. Some answers are hidden away in codex entries, but others are left for players to sort out. If that seems daunting, don’t worry. Here’s a breakdown of Death Stranding’s world and the most important facts to know.

Read more

Death Stranding: The Kotaku Review

There is no elevator pitch for Death Stranding.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anthem bioware casey-hudson development-hell dragon-age ea electronic-arts jon-warner kotaku-longreads mark-darrah mass-effect

How BioWare's Anthem Went Wrong

Last week, BioWare announced it would be "reinventing" the troubled multiplayer shooter Anthem in a bid to claw back some of its dwindling player base. "We’ll be doing something we’d like to have done more of the first time around – giving a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first," studio head Casey Hudson said in a blog post. The mention of a 'focused team' is telling. With that in mind, we thought it was worth revisiting precisely what went wrong with Anthem in the first place.
au australian-games-industry feature

The Best Australian Games Of All Time

After an exodus that devastated the industry, the pluckish Australian gaming community has had a stellar run over the last several years. Games like Florence, Hacknet, Armello, Satellite Reign, or Hand of Fate have all excelled in their own right, but Australia's talent goes back literally decades. Let's appreciate some of that history today.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles