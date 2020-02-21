Democratic Socialism Simulator Lets You Tax The Rich, Nationalise Amazon

In Democratic Socialism Simulator, the goal is simple: loads of cute American animals are going to either ask questions about, or give advice related to, government policy. And you, as “the first socialist president of the United States”, have to decide what to do.

It’s not quite as simple as just saying “yay” or “nay”, though. You need to balance the needs of voters, the economy and the environment, and while taxing the rich is very much on the cards, it also brings with it certain risks.

I want to be friends with the Treasurer.

It’s available now for $8 on itch.io.