Destiny 2 Taken Offline Again After Players Lose Currency, Materials

Image: Bungie, Destiny 2

Bungie has once again taken Destiny 2 offline, following fresh reports of some players losing crafting materials following today’s hotfix.

“Destiny 2 is being brought offline for emergency maintenance. Stand by for updates,” Bungie announced on Twitter earlier this afternoon. Today’s update was small, addressing problems with certain achievements not being properly recorded and changing the price of a single set of emotes in the Eververse store. However, it also apparently caused players to lose upgrade modules, ascendant shards, and other resources.

We are investigating the re-emergence of the issue causing missing currencies and materials after Hotfix 2.7.1.1 went live. Destiny 2 will remain offline, please stand by for further updates. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 11, 2020

This is the second time in two weeks that Destiny 2 has gone down for emergency maintenance after a hotfix went live. On January 28 the game was taken offline for nearly 10 hours after players reported losing in-game currency and materials, with Bungie ultimately needing to roll back player accounts to before the latest patch in order to fix the problem.

It’s currently unclear how long the game will continue to be offline or if Bungie will need to roll back player accounts a second time, though plenty of players on the game’s subreddit and Twitter are already frustrated about potentially losing any rewards gained while playing after today’s hotfix went live.