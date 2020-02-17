The Division 2 Deal Is Even Cheaper In Australia Now

Ubisoft started selling The Division 2 for $US4 last week, but there was a catch: you needed a VPN and a fake US address, because the deal was only available on the US uPlay store. Thankfully, that deal is finally available on the Australian store for even cheaper.

The official uPlay Store is selling the standard edition of The Division 2 for $4.50 dollarydoos, which is about a buck cheaper than what the deal would have cost you last week after converting from USD. Not having to mess about with a VPN is nice too, and for those complaining about uPlay - it's an Ubisoft game, so you would have ended up using uPlay regardless.

The deal was supposed to end sometime today, but it's still live at the time of writing. Even if you don't end up picking up the story expansion that drops next month, that's still a great price on a looter shooter that's a nice visual treat. Division 2 is one of the best games on PC for those that have HDR monitors, it's well optimised to boot, and the patches over the last year have helped rectify some of the more annoying problems.

