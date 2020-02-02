Donkey Kong Has Mouths On His Feet And I Hate It

Nintendo Is Releasing An Animal Crossing Switch, And It Is Beautiful

I could have gone my whole life without ever knowing this fact. But now I know it and now you too, know this fact. In Mario Kart Wii, Donkey Kong has mouths on his feet.

If I have to live with this image and thought in my head, so do you. It is only fair. Plus, it is a little bit interesting that this is due to an error that applies the wrong texture to Donkey Kong’s feet. Thanks, Super Mario Broth! I learned something new and I hate it.

I do have to wonder, what would it be like to live life with mouths on your feet? Let’s ask Donkey Kong, the loveable ape with more mouths than a god, what he thinks about the whole situation.

Oh ...I’m terribly sorry Mr. Kong. Please understand, we all feel horrible about this and we are here for you.

