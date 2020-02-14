The Internet Is Torn About Netflix’s Dragon Quest Movie

Image: Netflix

Netflix's Dragon Quest: Your Story is out in Australia today. Is it a good movie? The internet is conflicted.

Dragon Quest: Your Story adapts the fifth game in the franchise, Hand of the Heavenly Bride into a feature length CG-animated film. It follows the journey of the protagonist Hero as he seeks to uncover his father's secrets and rescue his mother with a magical sword.

When it was first announced, many fans took issue with the CG style of the movie because it deviated away from Akira Toriyama's iconic character design. Further controversy plagued Your Story in Japan because famous Japanese actors were cast in key roles, rather than professional voice actors.

Audiences in the West appear to be giving the film a bit more leeway, with many early reactions mostly positive.

For the most part, fans of the franchise appear to be happy with the story and look of the film, but the ending has thrown many, with some describing it as "super unbelievably terrible". While this article won't spoil the ending, feel free to enjoy these no-context responses.

