A Hilarious Trip Down The Dreams Rabbit Hole

Dreams has plenty of "games" that are genuinely impressive, but sometimes it's even better to check out all the ... less than ideal creations.
Rather than playing convincing remakes of Mirror's Edge mechanics or Fallout 4, why not check out the Shrek platformer? Or the Death Stranding remake featuring an elephant that just carries Monster Energy? Or the weird mash-up of Crash Bandicoot and Metal Gear Solid? Or games where kids are screaming at you through the microphone. Or a game where Yoshi dies?
This, as lovingly recreated by dunkey, is also the Dreams experience. I wondered for ages how Media Molecule would properly and simply explain Dreams to fans, and I think there's a simple answer: it's a 3D Newgrounds.
Seeing Gex in Dreams makes me wonder if Square Enix has already shut down calls to remaster Gex. They're taking pitches from devs on what can be done with the Gex IP, along with Fear Effect and Anachronox.
The Best Dreams Creations So Far
Dreams is a strange and wonderful game. It gives players the power to create anything they can imagine — and what they've imagined so far is awesome. Here are a few of the most impressive creations in Dreams.
How To Get Started Making Things In Dreams
Dreams isn’t just a game. It’s a creativity incubator with endless possibilities. If you can dream it, you can create it. Want to make a breakfast that looks more realistic than a Naughty Dog cutscene? Go for it! A cute kaiju boat-eating simulator? Sure! A recreation of the Air Buster boss fight from Final Fantasy VII? A serialised “puppet” show? Cyberpunk 2077, but PS1-ified? Go, go, go!
