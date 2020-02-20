Eli Roth Will Try And Direct A Borderlands Movie

Earlier tonight, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford tweeted that Eli Roth would be directing the attempt to make a Borderlands movie, which was quietly announced last year. He then quickly deleted the tweet.

Here it is:

Guess he announced it too early, hence the swift deletion. It’s hard to get excited about video game movie announcements since they still, even in 2020, have so much trouble getting made, and even harder when it’s an arsehole directing a movie based on a series whose last outing was written for 11 year-old Rick & Morty fans.

If you’d like to, though—and apologies, I am not a Borderlands fan—then knock yourself out!