Every Marvel Vs Capcom Character, Together At Last

Artist Chris Cayco, who we’ve featured a few times before on Kotaku, grew up playing Marvel vs Capcom (and Marvel vs Street Fighter) games. His tribute to this, which took him over 175 hours, was to combine every single character to ever appear in Capcom’s crossover series in the one enormous image.

You can see it below (and buy prints here), and because there’s a lot to take in, there are some zoomed-in highlights below that.

And if you want to see how it all came together, here’s a timelapse video Chris made: