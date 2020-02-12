Pokemon Home Is Live Now

JB Hi-Fi Notes 'Significant Decline' In Games

What Your Least Favourite Final Fantasy Says About You

Every Marvel Vs Capcom Character, Together At Last

Artist Chris Cayco, who we’ve featured a few times before on Kotaku, grew up playing Marvel vs Capcom (and Marvel vs Street Fighter) games. His tribute to this, which took him over 175 hours, was to combine every single character to ever appear in Capcom’s crossover series in the one enormous image.

You can see it below (and buy prints here), and because there’s a lot to take in, there are some zoomed-in highlights below that.

And if you want to see how it all came together, here’s a timelapse video Chris made:

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anthem bioware case-hudson feature

BioWare Plans A 'Substantial Reinvention' Of Anthem

BioWare will seek to “reinvent” Anthem’s gameplay in a “longer-term redesign” of the embattled online multiplayer action game, studio head Casey Hudson said today in a blog post. This confirms a Kotaku report from November.
au feature jb-hifi

JB Hi-Fi Notes 'Significant Decline' In Games

Over the last few years, games and gaming accessories have been a strong growth category for JB Hi-Fi, helping offset the continued decline of music and movie DVD sales. But for the first half of the 2019-20 financial year, that trend reversed.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles