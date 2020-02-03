Nintendo Is Releasing An Animal Crossing Switch, And It Is Beautiful

Top Streamers Are Leaving Twitch Amidst Big Money And Shady Deals

Aussie Researchers Are Tackling Esports' Next Big Challenge: Sleep

Farming Simulator 19 Is Free Right Now

farming simulator 19 free epic games storeImage: Focus Home Interactive

If you've ever dreamed of leaving the hustle and bustle of city life for a remote farm far away from humans, Farming Simulator 19 will let you do it all with a few clicks and right now, it's absolutely free.

Epic Games Store is trying to cement itself as a viable alternative to Steam and it's doing it by giving you free games. Every now and then, those free titles are pretty damn exciting and the latest of which is Farming Simulator 19.

The game might not usually be described as exciting, but give it a chance. You play as a farmer and can get started on your new career after choosing one of three starting modes. You can select beginner's mode, which helps you learn all the farming essentials or start from scratch with a limited amount of money if you want to experience farming like a true masochist.

If you're still not convinced, the trailer's got energetic rock music, it's got cutaways of tractors doing their thing, it's got some cute horses grazing. What more could you honestly want from a free game?

Epic's offer runs out at 3am on February 7 so mark it in your calendar, gallop on over to the store and own it forever.

Competitive Farming Simulator Is Like An Adorable Tortoise Race

Farming Simulator, a game about planting and harvesting crops using giant pieces of agricultural machinery, held its first tournament since launching an esports league this past weekend. The results were surprisingly chill and wholesome to watch.

Read more

Comments

  • Transientmind @transientmind

    It's also only 7-8GB, so that's installing while I'm at work!

    0
  • Braaains @braaains

    There have been some really good freebies from the Epic store. I've accumulated a pretty solid library of games without paying a cent. If only I had the time to actually play them...

    0
  • xenoun @xenoun

    Is it free to play until Feb 7th or just claim it before then and you have a copy for free that you can play whenever?

    0
    • Sarah Basford @sarahbasford
      AUTHOR

      You own it forever as long as you claim it before that date!

      0
    • Braaains @braaains

      Just claim it forever. Epic store has a free game (sometimes more than one) each week. Once you add it to your account, it's yours.

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

adobe-flash archive browser-games collection flash-games flashpoint history retro small-games web-games

Over 36,000 Flash Games Have Been Saved And Are Now Playable Offline

For a long time, the internet was filled with games and animation all built-in Flash. But when this year ends, Flash will die as nearly all major web browsers will remove Flash support on Dec. 31, 2020. Luckily, all that content won’t be lost thanks to Flashpoint, a project which has saved over 36,000 Flash games from disappearing forever.
au epic farming farming-simulator-19

Farming Simulator 19 Is Free Right Now

If you've ever dreamed of leaving the hustle and bustle of city life for a remote farm far away from humans, Farming Simulator 19 will let you do it all with a few clicks and right now, it's absolutely free.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles