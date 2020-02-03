Farming Simulator 19 Is Free Right Now

Image: Focus Home Interactive

If you've ever dreamed of leaving the hustle and bustle of city life for a remote farm far away from humans, Farming Simulator 19 will let you do it all with a few clicks and right now, it's absolutely free.

Epic Games Store is trying to cement itself as a viable alternative to Steam and it's doing it by giving you free games. Every now and then, those free titles are pretty damn exciting and the latest of which is Farming Simulator 19.

The game might not usually be described as exciting, but give it a chance. You play as a farmer and can get started on your new career after choosing one of three starting modes. You can select beginner's mode, which helps you learn all the farming essentials or start from scratch with a limited amount of money if you want to experience farming like a true masochist.

If you're still not convinced, the trailer's got energetic rock music, it's got cutaways of tractors doing their thing, it's got some cute horses grazing. What more could you honestly want from a free game?

Epic's offer runs out at 3am on February 7 so mark it in your calendar, gallop on over to the store and own it forever.