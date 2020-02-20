Find Or Create Something Amazing In Dreams?

Last week, BioWare announced it would be "reinventing" the troubled multiplayer shooter Anthem in a bid to claw back some of its dwindling player base. "We’ll be doing something we’d like to have done more of the first time around – giving a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first," studio head Casey Hudson said in a blog post. The mention of a 'focused team' is telling. With that in mind, we thought it was worth revisiting precisely what went wrong with Anthem in the first place.