Find or create something amazing in Dreams? Get a once-in-a-lifetime shot in Apex Legends? Create a funny mod? We wanna see it. Email your amazing gaming clips to [email protected] and we might include it our show Highlight Reel!
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Get Fired From EB Games
When I was 17 years old, the coolest thing in the world was to work for EB Games. I want to say that is a hard revelation to admit to, but it really isn’t. When I was 17 years old, video games were everything.
How BioWare's Anthem Went Wrong
Last week, BioWare announced it would be "reinventing" the troubled multiplayer shooter Anthem in a bid to claw back some of its dwindling player base. "We’ll be doing something we’d like to have done more of the first time around – giving a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first," studio head Casey Hudson said in a blog post. The mention of a 'focused team' is telling. With that in mind, we thought it was worth revisiting precisely what went wrong with Anthem in the first place.
