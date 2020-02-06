Australia's Firies Are Getting Their Own Funko Pop Vinyl [Updated]

Toy brand Funko and retailer Popcultcha have teamed up with the RSPCA to release a special Funko Pop Vinyl that pays tribute to Australian firefighters and wildlife, with all profits being donated to the RSPCA National Bushfire Appeal. It's currently available for pre-order, and is being produced in a limited run.

The 'Bushfire Heroes' Funko Pop Vinyl features an Aussie firefighter with a koala attached to their leg, and is designed to celebrate the achievements of all firefighters in Australia, particularly their work saving Australia's dwindling wildlife population.

It's rare that Funko releases Pop Vinyls like this, with exclusive and limited editions generally being produced for larger pop culture conventions like San Diego Comic-Con and C2E2. That said, it's not the first exclusive Pop Vinyl the company has ever produced for Australia, with local Supanova convention receiving a handful of its own exclusives in the past, including a figure of Stan Lee wearing a Supanova shirt, and a Patina variant of Wonder Woman.

Money raised from purchases of the limited edition 'Bushfire Heroes' Pop Vinyl will go towards the RSPCA's National Bushfire Appeal, which aims to protect wildlife threatened by Australia's ongoing bushfire crisis. The profits will be donated in monthly payments until it's sold out.

As of writing, the Bushfire Heroes Pop Vinyl is still currently available for pre-order on the Popcultcha website for $19.99.

Update: 3:20PM — Popcultcha has confirmed to Kotaku Australia that in the first 24 hours of sale, the Bushfire Heroes Pop Vinyl has already raised upwards of $250,000 for the RSPCA. The aim of the Pop Vinyl release is to generate as large a donation as possible, with no current confirmation of how many of the Pop Vinyls will be made.