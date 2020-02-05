Gamer Improves PS4 Airflow With Wine Corks

Don't want your console to run hot? Then here's a bit of an off-beat trick: just grab some wine corks.
One clever gamer posted the unusual lifehack to the r/gaming subreddit, where they used four wine corks to improve the airflow of their console in a tight TV cabinet.
Propping the console up is a pretty good idea. Sony actually recommends users don't leave their consoles in cramped spaces, on a carpet, covered up, or backed up against a wall, precisely so the unit can cool all the electricals inside.
One area that often misses out, however, is the rear of the PS4. Most people tend to lie their consoles down horizontally, meaning the reverse of the PS4 often gets real warm. That warmth attracts other problems - like cockroaches - so adding a bit of space helps a fraction.
I propped my PS4 on top of four wine corks to improve airflow in this tight space. I noticed it running cooler immediately. from r/gaming
Of course, you don't have to use wine corks. You could use any range of discarded things to prop the PS4 up, like:
- Crushed (and clean!) beer cans;
- Flat PVC end caps;
- Four shot glasses;
- Ashtrays (empty, please);
- Thick round rubber pads from Clark Rubber
The rubber pads are pretty handy if you had the original models of the PS4 Pro with super-loud fans, although it's worth remembering the best thing you can do for your console is to give it a good clean. A ton of dust builds up in the chambers over the years, especially if you still have a stock PS4 going from launch day, and getting rid of that is the fastest thing you can do to reduce temperatures and make sure everything runs smoothly. (Alternatively, you could just stand the PS4 up vertically in a position that supports it - although that's easier said than done, especially if you have pets. Pets love to sit on warm things, cats particularly.)
Have you come up with any ingenious tricks for your console, PC or Switch dock?
Effectively all of the places that it is convenient to put the fucking thing. Where the hell DO they expect us to put it? On the coffee table, with cables as a tripping hazard between the TV and centre of the lounge room? Classic engineering blinkers, right there. Like when the iPhone aerial required that you couldn't wrap your hand around the phone while holding it to your head.
Shit's gotta be designed for using, guys.