Every Big Game Coming Out In February

While the bigger AAA titles aren't coming until later in the year, February's got a few neat surprises in store. Here are all the games coming out.

It's a good month for Switch users with Devil May 3, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics and Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold all coming to the portable console. Notably, the Yakuza remasters are finally coming to PS4 in the month's second week. The makers of LittleBigPlanet are also back with a new game creation platformer, Dreams, which instantly reminds me of some of the early 2000s PS2 gems I used to play.

Check out the full list below.

Video games coming out in February 2020

Image: Rebellion Developments

February 3

Paw Paw Paw | PC

February 4

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Zombie Army 4: Dead War | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Empires In Ruins | PC

Apex Legends Season 4 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

February 6

Granblue Fantasy Versus (Japan only) | PS4

Stoneshard | PC

Survive the Blackout | PC

February 7

Eternal Edge | PC

February 11

Yakuza 5 | PS4

The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition | PS4

February 13

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem | PC

LUNA The Shadow Dust | PC

February 14

Darksiders Genesis | PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC

Dreams | PS4

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold | Switch

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition | PC, PS4

February 18

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle | PS4, Xbox One, PC

February 19

The Suicide of Rachel Foster | PC

February 20

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition | Switch

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers (Japan only) | PS4, Switch

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] | PS4, Switch

February 25

Conan Chop-Chop | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Two Point Hospital | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

February 28

Iron Man VR | PSVR

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Foregone | PC

Dwarrows | PC

Himno - The Silent Melody | PC