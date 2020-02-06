Gears Of Wars' Boss Leaving, Will Now Oversee Diablo

Why Twitch Fans Donate Money To Wealthy Streamers

Rod Fergusson, who has been working on Gears of War since the series’ inception and who most recently has been in charge of the entire franchise, has announced he’s leaving Microsoft’s shooter behind. His next role will be overseeing Diablo at Blizzard instead.

He announced the news via a couple of tweets:

Fergusson began his career at Microsoft in 1996 before moving to Epic in 2005. Aside from a brief stint at Irrational while development on BioShock Infinite wound up, he had managed between Epic and later Microsoft’s Coalition studio to have worked on every main Gears of War game.

    I just finished Gears 5 and while it was amazing from a purely technical and gameplay point of view, the story and (especially) the characters were not that interesting. Marcus and the old gang are still the most fun characters to be around. I just hope they keep working on Kate as she has so much potential from a character development point of view. anyway... that's my rant into the void for the day!

