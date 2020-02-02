Get Back You Eight-Legged Freaks!

This week on Snapshots, too many creepy hands in Hellblade, getting slapped in Red Dead, cool-looking space ships in No Man’s Sky, breaking glass in Mirror’s Edge and dealing with a really big spider in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Yes, I’ve featured a lot of Star Wars photos in these first few Snapshots and I’ll continue to feature Star Wars screenshots because that game looks great. Also, I love seeing folks taking cool pictures in older games like Mirror’s Edge. Always a treat to go back and get a new look at something from the past.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Screenshot: MarshallArts, Email)

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (Screenshot: Chance Green, Email)

No Man’s Sky (Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus, Twitter)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: Donald Priola, Email)

Arise A Simple Story (Screenshot: Baker1707, Twitter)

Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @MisterPills, Twitter)

Batman: Arkham Knight (Screenshot: @MrTJ_808, Twitter)

Gran Turismo Sport (Screenshot: @Snow8098, Twitter)

No Man’s Sky (Screenshot: @DarkLinkN7, Twitter)

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Screenshot: @NoviKaiba23, Twitter)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @SindyJ_B, Twitter)

Remember that movie Eight-Legged Freaks? I watched it a lot as a kid even though I hate spiders. Maybe they were too big to creep me out? Or maybe I was tougher back then. Either way, say goodbye to your friend stormtrooper in the background of this photo. (I won’t tell anyone that you could have helped.)

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.