Get Back You Eight-Legged Freaks!

This week on Snapshots, too many creepy hands in Hellblade, getting slapped in Red Dead, cool-looking space ships in No Man’s Sky, breaking glass in Mirror’s Edge and dealing with a really big spider in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
Yes, I’ve featured a lot of Star Wars photos in these first few Snapshots and I’ll continue to feature Star Wars screenshots because that game looks great. Also, I love seeing folks taking cool pictures in older games like Mirror’s Edge. Always a treat to go back and get a new look at something from the past.
Remember that movie Eight-Legged Freaks? I watched it a lot as a kid even though I hate spiders. Maybe they were too big to creep me out? Or maybe I was tougher back then. Either way, say goodbye to your friend stormtrooper in the background of this photo. (I won’t tell anyone that you could have helped.)
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.
