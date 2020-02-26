Get Paid, Sonic

Did you know the Xbox Series X runs on a custom next-generation processor with four times the power of the Xbox One? How about the fact that it can save and quick resume from multiple games at once? Well now we know those things, along with the rest of the specs and details Microsoft shared about the Xbox Series X this morning.
The next generation of gaming consoles launches at the end of this year with the Xbox Series X and PS5. In a sea of leaks and rumours, here's what we know so far about the next gen Xbox.
