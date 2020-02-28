Here's 151 Aussie Pokemon You Just Wish You Could Capture

Australia's Wrestling Scene Is Creating World Class Stars

Image: Paul Robertson‏

Want to see 151 Pokemon based on Australia and Australian culture? Geelong-based artist Paul Robertson has answered your — somewhat unique — prayers. Robertson's credits include work on Scott Pilgrim and Gravity Falls and his talent and creativity is clearly on display with ockermon gems including Kaboomarang, Veebee and Quokkadile.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

It's basically Aussie slang central. Here's the rest of Robertson's imagined menagerie.

If you want to check out more of his work, be sure to hit up his Tumblr, or send him a few dollars via Patreon.

Paul Robertson‏ [Tumblr, via Press Start]

Comments

  • vaegrand @vaegrand

    Really? I think that all of them (except Akobra) are really bad.

    0
    • kotacoman @kotacoman

      Yeah, as a Australian I feel pretty insulted. Mr. Buddy portrayed Australia better.

      0
      • cmac @cmac

        Pretty sure that if you are offended by the pics, that makes you un-Australian. They are fun and we should still be able to have a laugh at our more bogan nature.

        2
  • poobleton @poobleton

    Ah, Coffs Harbour, where literally the only thing defining it to anyone who hasn't been there is the Big Banana.

    0
  • kriegaffe @kriegaffe

    Most of these are great...

    I don't know how I feel about Errwinn .

    Last edited 28/05/17 2:30 pm
    2
  • xzacutor @xzacutor

    I like them. Could've had a Dropbear and YeahNah and NahYeah.

    0
    • Gooky @mrtaco

      Yeah, was surprised the caramello seems to be the only koala present. Could have had a whole line - Blinky -> koala suit with charity bucket -> drop bear.

      Maybe second gen :P

      0
  • stormo @stormo

    There's also the Pokemon Yeah and Pokemon Nah stuff that @VivinkArt was posting on Twitter yesterday.

    0
    • merus @merus

      Oh man, thanks for pointing this out; Vivink's designs look so well thought out. I love their map - I can just imagine where the routes go

      0
  • gizmomelb @gizmomelb

    nice to see old content rolled out ONCE AGAIN on Kotaku.. that is why there are no more modern references in here everyone, this Aussie Pokemon list came out in 2017.

    Last edited 18/11/19 1:12 am
    1
    • death_au @death_au

      Hello from this article being recycled again three months later

      0

