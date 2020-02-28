Here's 151 Aussie Pokemon You Just Wish You Could Capture

Image: Paul Robertson‏

Want to see 151 Pokemon based on Australia and Australian culture? Geelong-based artist Paul Robertson has answered your — somewhat unique — prayers. Robertson's credits include work on Scott Pilgrim and Gravity Falls and his talent and creativity is clearly on display with ockermon gems including Kaboomarang, Veebee and Quokkadile.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

It's basically Aussie slang central. Here's the rest of Robertson's imagined menagerie.

Image: Paul Robertson‏

Image: Paul Robertson‏

If you want to check out more of his work, be sure to hit up his Tumblr, or send him a few dollars via Patreon.

Paul Robertson‏ [Tumblr, via Press Start]