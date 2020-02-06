Why Twitch Fans Donate Money To Wealthy Streamers

Luigi's Mansion 3 Developers On Money, Moral Choices And Luigi's Approach To Heroism

There's Still Nothing Quite Like Fortnite

Here's Last Of Us 2 As A PS1 Game

Last of Us Part 2 is a fine looking game as-is, but it's also got a certain charm when everything is stripped down to basic polygons.

YouTuber Bearly Regal has taken Dreams - which comes out of early access next week - to rebuild segments of Last of Us Part 2. But rather than going for Naughty Dog's photorealistic visuals, which wouldn't be possible in Dreams anyway, Bearly Regal has put a PS1 spin on the game.

Bearly was the same YouTuber who "demade" Death Stranding into a PS1 game, which looked pretty damn good all things considering.

What games would you replay with a suitably appropriate downgrade?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

blizzard feature warcraft-3 warcraft-3-reforged

WarCraft 3's Remaster Is So Unpopular Blizzard Is Offering Instant Refunds [Update: Blizzard Responds]

So loud has uproar among fans been, and so damning the shortfalls of the project that Blizzard has begun offering instant refunds to anyone who bought WarCraft 3: Reforged.
au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've made an argument for why you should watch The Clone Wars, but actually watching it is another thing. With 121 episodes, many of them filler, some of them oddly out of order, there's a certain art to getting the best out of your Clone Wars experience. Here's my list of the essential episodes you should be watching, neatly sorted into chronological order and cut down to only 66 episodes and a movie.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles