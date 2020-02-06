Here's Last Of Us 2 As A PS1 Game

Last of Us Part 2 is a fine looking game as-is, but it's also got a certain charm when everything is stripped down to basic polygons.

YouTuber Bearly Regal has taken Dreams - which comes out of early access next week - to rebuild segments of Last of Us Part 2. But rather than going for Naughty Dog's photorealistic visuals, which wouldn't be possible in Dreams anyway, Bearly Regal has put a PS1 spin on the game.

Bearly was the same YouTuber who "demade" Death Stranding into a PS1 game, which looked pretty damn good all things considering.

What games would you replay with a suitably appropriate downgrade?