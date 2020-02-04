Here's The Opening 10 Minutes From DOOM Eternal

Ocarina Of Time Speedruns Are Now Under Ten Minutes Because Reality Is A Lie Made To Be Broken

doom eternal opening cinematic

Still on the fence about DOOM Eternal? The opening 10 minutes won't help make that decision, but you might as well know what you're in for.

The basic story about DOOM Eternal is that Earth has been invaded by the demons, and so naturally that's how the game opens. DOOM Eternal has more of a traditional open this time around, compared to the late title card from the 2016 DOOM reboot, but it's effective enough.

You start with a shotgun and some basic glory kills - again, pretty straightforward stuff - before getting into chainsaw territory. There's a new tutorial for weapons too that teleports you out of the game, which reminds me a little of Marvel's Avengers.

So far, so good. I haven't given Eternal a whirl yet - zero points for guessing why - but it's looking like the singleplayer should be a blast all the same, which is enough for me. DOOM Eternal launches on PC (via Steam and the Bethesda launcher, but not the Epic Games Store), PS4 and Xbox on March 21.

