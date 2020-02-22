Hey Kids, It's My Partner Eevee And Snooze Action Snorlax

Japan's Most Delicious Bread Is Melon Pan

One of last year’s most popular Pokémon toys was Wicked Cool Toys’ My Partner Pikachu, a tiny, touch-sensitive plastic pal. But not everybody wants to partner with Pikachu. Some want a four-legged friend with endless evolutions. Others just want a nap. My Partner Eevee and Snooze Action Snorlax, introduced by Wicked Cool this weekend at the New York Toy Fair, have us covered.

The selling point of the $US20 ($30) My Partner Pikachu was lights, sounds, and a plethora of different reactions based on how his partners tapped his face, belly, and head. My Partner Eevee is the same thing, only Eevee’s tail and head move. Take that, stiff-necked Pikachu.

My Partner Eevee features 20 sounds and over 50 different reactions to being touched. One of them might be a terrifying scream, but I wouldn’t bank on it.

Much more interesting to me is this Snooze Action Snorlax. What is “Snooze Action”? Is it like this? *falls asleep for an hour*.

It’s sort of like that. Snooze Action Snorlax is a 10-inch, $US30 ($45) plush with two modes of play, “Snooze Mode” and “Awake Mode”. In Snooze Mode Snorlax yawns and snores and lies there, blocking important Pokémon trainer routes. Feed Snorlax his included Pecha Berry accessory and he enters Awake Mode, where he is much more aware of his fellow Pokémon’s needs and the issues affecting them. Or maybe he just makes different noises.

My Partner Eevee will start hitting stores in August, while the Snooze Action begins this fall. Wicked Cool Toys’ $US35 ($53) carrying case for small Pokémon figures, which I didn’t mention earlier but looks nice and folds up into a backpack, comes out in August as well.  

