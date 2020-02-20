EB Games Restricts Purchases Of 'Ring Fit Adventure' After Resellers Buy Almost All Stock

Sony Backs Out Of PAX East Over Coronavirus Concerns

Witcher 3 Update Allows You To Transfer PC Saves To Switch

Homeworld Studio Is Working On A First-Person Game

Homeworld 3 and Deserts of Kharak developers Blackbird Interactive have a new first-person game coming called Hardspace: Shipbreaker, which despite their pedigree (and the game’s art style) isn’t actually set in the Homeworld universe. Though it still looks very cool.

You play as a shipbreaker (those with long memories might remember that Shipbreakers was the original name for Deserts of Kharak), responsible for...breaking up enormous spaceships using some neat, physics-based lasers that slice, dice and pull in zero G.

It’ll launch on Steam Early Access sometime in the Summer.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anthem bioware casey-hudson development-hell dragon-age ea electronic-arts jon-warner kotaku-longreads mark-darrah mass-effect

How BioWare's Anthem Went Wrong

Last week, BioWare announced it would be "reinventing" the troubled multiplayer shooter Anthem in a bid to claw back some of its dwindling player base. "We’ll be doing something we’d like to have done more of the first time around – giving a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first," studio head Casey Hudson said in a blog post. The mention of a 'focused team' is telling. With that in mind, we thought it was worth revisiting precisely what went wrong with Anthem in the first place.
au australian-games-industry feature

The Best Australian Games Of All Time

After an exodus that devastated the industry, the pluckish Australian gaming community has had a stellar run over the last several years. Games like Florence, Hacknet, Armello, Satellite Reign, or Hand of Fate have all excelled in their own right, but Australia's talent goes back literally decades. Let's appreciate some of that history today.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles