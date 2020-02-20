Homeworld Studio Is Working On A First-Person Game

Homeworld 3 and Deserts of Kharak developers Blackbird Interactive have a new first-person game coming called Hardspace: Shipbreaker, which despite their pedigree (and the game’s art style) isn’t actually set in the Homeworld universe. Though it still looks very cool.
You play as a shipbreaker (those with long memories might remember that Shipbreakers was the original name for Deserts of Kharak), responsible for...breaking up enormous spaceships using some neat, physics-based lasers that slice, dice and pull in zero G.
It’ll launch on Steam Early Access sometime in the Summer.
