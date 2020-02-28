Huawei's Bringing Their Laptops Back To Australia

It's been a weird time for Huawei's Matebook laptops. After making a brief and supremely competitive appearance in the Australian market, all sales of the thin and light devices were pulled after the US launched trade sanctions and a string of indictments against the Chinese firm.

But in a local briefing with Australian media, Huawei insisted they weren't abandoning the Australian market, pledging to release their second-generation foldable phone and refresh of the excellent Matebook X Pro locally.

We spent some time with the Matebook X Pro back in 2018 when it first launched, and both Kotaku and our sister site Gizmodo were impressed. Huawei followed Microsoft by using a 3000 x 2000 squarer display, which is a massive win for productivity. Shipping with a GeForce MX150, a relatively bright screen and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and super competitive pricing made the Matebook X Pro one of the best laptops of the year. Local stock sold out within a day, and the Matebook 13 did similarly well when it hit Australia last year.

You can't buy any Huawei laptops in Australia at the moment, but Huawei confirmed the Matebook X Pro's refresh would be available later this year. It'll ship with the same 450 nits, 3000 x 2000 3:2 screen as the original X Pro, but the 2020 model will have a 2GB MX250 with a 10th generation i7-10510U CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage in the top model. The base offering will have an i5 and Intel integrated GPU, and while the 512GB base storage is decent, having the 16GB RAM and the MX250 is really the best option here.

Huawei Matebook X Pro 2020 Specifications Size 13.9 inches Type LTPS Screen-to-body ratio 91% Resolution 3000x2000, 260PPI Aspect ratio 3 Viewing angle 178 degrees Color sRGB 100% color gamut (typical) Contrast 1500 Maximum Brightness 450 nits(typical) Touchscreen 10-point, anti-fingerprint coating Dimensions 14.6mm × 304mm × 217mm Weight Approximately 1.33kg Color Mystic Silver, Space Gray,Emerald Green Processor Intel i5-10210U, i7-10510U GPU Intel UHD Graphics / GeForce MX 250 2GB Storage 512GB / 1TB PCIe SSD RAM 8GB / 16GB LPDDR3 2133Mhz

A local release date or pricing isn't available yet, but I've reached out to Huawei for specifics. Huawei's still forging ahead with their mobile devices too, despite the obvious problems around not having access to the Google Play store. The latest one of those will be their second generation Mate Xs foldable phone, which you can get locally in April - provided you want to spend $3999.

I've also reached out for clarity on local availability of Huawei's smaller and more affordable laptops, the Matebook 13 and Matebook D series, and I'll update this post if word arrives on what's happening to either of those.