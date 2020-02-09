If You Could Replay A Game For The First Time, Which Would You Choose?

OK, maybe I wouldn’t really want to experience this part again.

In 2019, I played the brilliant sci-fi space exploration game, Outer Wilds. If only the game’s time loop was a real thing so that I could go back and experience it all over again.

If you’ve played Outer Wilds by Mobius Digital Games, you’ll know that being trapped in its time loop isn’t the best idea. Still, the sentiment remains: I wish I could replay the game for the first time, with fresh eyes and no pre-knowledge of what’s to come, just so I can experience it all over again. It was that great!

I know I’ll never be able to replicate that feeling of awe at discovering all its haunting secrets. But I can listen to composer Andrew Prahlow’s beautiful soundtrack whenever I feel the need to indulge in memories of Outer Wilds and have myself a good cry.

That feeling of wanting to experience games again for the first time can be true for so many, right? I’d love to go back and watch Sephiroth walk through the flames in Final Fantasy VII. If I could feel the frustration of doing poorly in Topo’s dancing game in Brave Fencer Musashi, I’d do it all over again.

There are so many great games waiting to be discovered. I can’t wait to find those extra special ones.

Here’s your question for today, dear Kotaku Readers: what video game (or video game moment) was so good, that you wish you could experience it again for the first time? Let’s hear all about your great gaming memories!