JB Hi-Fi Has Some Cracker Gaming Deals This Month

JB Hi-Fi is a big fan of gaming sales, and this month is no exception. Their latest set of deals, set to go live on February 6, might just entice a few of you.

There's a select range of consoles and accessories on sale, as well as a handful of games. Here's the highlights.

JB Hi-Fi Gaming Accessories On Sale

  • Xbox One S 1TB Bundle (includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order download code) - $379
  • PlayStation 1TB Console (includes Death Stranding) - $479
  • New Nintendo Switch - $449
  • Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - $89
  • PS4 DualShock Controllers - $79
  • Xbox One Wireless Controller - $79
  • Recon 70 Wired Gaming Headset (For XBO, PS4 and NS) - $59

JB Hi-Fi Games On Sale

  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4/XBO) - $9
  • Rainbow Six Siege (PS4/XBO) - $19
  • Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) - $69
  • Super Mario Odyssey (NS) - $69
  • Mario Kart 8 (NS) - $69
  • Pokémon Sword/Shield (NS) - $69
  • The Legend of Zelda - Link's Awakening (NS) - $69
  • Monster Energy Supercross 3 (PS4/XBO) - $79
  • Death Stranding (PS4) - $79
  • Dragon Ball Z - Kakarot (PS4/XBO) - $79
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare (PS4/XBO) - $79
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior - Contracts - $69
  • Just Dance 2020 (PS4/NS) - $49
  • Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/XBO) - $39
  • Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection (NS) - $79
  • Assassin's Creed III Remastered (NS) - $39
  • Rayman Legends (NS) - $34
  • Monopoly (NS) - $29

The sale ends February 19, so if you're eyeing any of these deals up, you'll need to get in fast.

