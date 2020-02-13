The Best Bargains From JB's Laptops Sale

Image: Alex Walker (Kotaku)

PC busted? Need to grab something new for a tax write-off later this year, or just something to get you through school or uni? New laptops are great for that, and there's almost 60 different rigs from MSI, Dell, ASUS, HP, Lenovo and Acer going for 20 percent off today.

The majority of the bargains are $1000 and under, ranging from discounted Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 laptops, HP Chromebooks, cheap Celeron-based laptops, or options from Dell's Inspiron line. If you want something that's a little more sturdy for a few years, there's some discounts on the very reliable Dell XPS 13 and 15 4K laptops, including a $600 discount on a 10th-gen Dell XPS 13, or the dual-screen Asus Zenbook Duo 14" with a Geforce MX250. The Lenovo Yoga C740 has some good specs and 1TB of storage for under $2000 as well.

Here's a full list of what you can grab, and how much everything is discounted:

The full list of discounted laptops can be found here. I've been using a 1080p version of the Dell XPS 13 Frost/White for a while - the 1080p screen has better battery life than the 4K touchscreen - and it's become a reliable go-to whenever I'm looking after the site on an international trip or if I'm away from home/the office for whatever reason. The Zenbook Duo is interesting too at that price, although the layout of the keyboard is a little harder to live with than traditional laptop designs.