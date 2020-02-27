Senator Says Sword Art Online 'Undoubtedly Features The Abuse Of Children'

Japan Offers 10Gbps Internet While Australians Weep

Senator Calls For Review Of All Anime And Manga In Australia

'Konami Code' Creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto Dies At 61

Image: Konami

Kazuhisa Hashimoto, veteran video game developer and creator of the famous Konami Code, died this week at the age of 61.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Kazuhisa Hashimoto, a deeply talented producer who first introduced the world to the ‘Konami Code,’” Konami said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Hashimoto-san’s family and friends at this time.”

The news of Hashimoto’s death was first shared on Twitter by composer Yuji “TECHNOuchi” Takenouchi.

Hashimoto created the code—Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A—as an employee of Konami in the 1980s, when he was creating the Nintendo Entertainment System version of the arcade game Gradius. “I hadn’t played that much and obviously couldn’t beat it myself, so I put in the Konami Code,” Hashimoto said in a 2003 interview. “Because I was the one who was going to be using it, I made sure it was easy to remember.”

Konami would go on to use the code, or slight variations of it, in many of its games. It also became an iconic pop culture reference that has shown up practically everywhere, from more recent games like Rocket League to the website for the Bank of Canada.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anime au classification-board feature federal-government goblin-slayer government manga sword-art-online

Senator Says Sword Art Online 'Undoubtedly Features The Abuse Of Children'

A member of the Australian Senate has called on the Federal Government to immediately review "all Japanese anime movies" available in Australia, along with the ban of any anime and manga featuring child exploitation "as a matter of urgency". In a speech to the upper house, Senator Stirling Griff argued that the M-rated Sword Art Online: Extra Edition was a prime example of a title misclassified in Australia, saying the show "undoubtedly features the abuse of children".
feature microsoft specs xbox-series-x xbox-x

Microsoft Unveils Xbox Series X Specs And Shares Some Cool Details

Did you know the Xbox Series X runs on a custom next-generation processor with four times the power of the Xbox One? How about the fact that it can save and quick resume from multiple games at once? Well now we know those things, along with the rest of the specs and details Microsoft shared about the Xbox Series X this morning.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles