Lenovo Are Making Gaming Phones Now

Lenovo, a company more renowned for their business laptops, have been trying to branch into the gaming market for a couple of years. Now, a teaser on Weibo has unveiled plans for a Lenovo Legion gaming phone.

The teaser was first spotted by phone blog GizmoChina, but details are scarce outside of the image Lenovo posted.

Image: Lenovo

Lenovo's Legion brand has been dedicated solely to gaming laptops and PCs in the past. The company first indicated their plans in December last year, when the Legion Weibo profile celebrating mobile gaming was set up.

The only specs confirmed so far is the Snapdragon 865 SOC, but several outlets believe the phone will have 5G support, 120Hz refresh rate and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility. This would be in line with current generation smartphones like the newly-announced Samsung S20.

The major difference here would be the Snapdragon chip. The Snapdragon 865 hasn't been widely adopted yet, but the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are confirmed to use it, as is the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. It includes a core that can clock up to 2.84 GHz.

There is no current timeline for the Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone.