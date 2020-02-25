Let's Just Enjoy How Realistic Red Dead Redemption's Animals Are For A Second

Screen Queensland Wants To Fund More Video Games

This video by Red Dead Online Guides pulls the camera away from the player and just watches Red Dead Redemption 2's animals go about their daily business, revealing tricks and habits you’d probably never pick up on if you were just pushing Arthur Morgan around all the time.

Like, I had no idea that the eagles were not just hunting for food, but different types of food. Or that animals will compete for kills. Or that you can stand down a bear like that!

Also nice to see Rockstar made sure they got the pigs right.

