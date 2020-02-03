Lil' Treasure Walker

For a long time, the internet was filled with games and animation all built-in Flash. But when this year ends, Flash will die as nearly all major web browsers will remove Flash support on Dec. 31, 2020. Luckily, all that content won’t be lost thanks to Flashpoint, a project which has saved over 36,000 Flash games from disappearing forever.
If you've ever dreamed of leaving the hustle and bustle of city life for a remote farm far away from humans, Farming Simulator 19 will let you do it all with a few clicks and right now, it's absolutely free.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink