McDonald's Are Giving Away Food Through Minigames

Image: Supplied

McDonalds has dabbled with games for decades, famously with their version of Monopoly but also through various investments in traditional video games and esports. This week, the company is broadening their gaming remit by launching a series of mini games that give players discounted or free menu items.

The games are being added to McDonald's mobile app, mymacca's, and are available to play once a day. The games are available only in Australia right now, and all free menu items or discounts have to be redeemed in-store.

A fourth game can be unlocked once a day after making a purchase through the app. It's a take on Temple Run, with players running through a Maccas themed obstacle course. For all other users, you'll be able to play a game based on a maze, a one-shot mini-golf game, and a lucky dip with a Chicken McNugget that's similar to the claw vending machine games.

Here's the full list of items you can win through the app:

Regular Sundae

Hash Brown

Small Fries

McCafe Small Coffee

McChicken

Cheeseburgers

McFlurry

Large Shake

Quarter Pounder

Big Mac

6 PCE Nuggets

Filet-O-Fish

10 PCE Nuggets

Small Big Mac EVM + CHB

Small 10pc McNugget EVM

The mymaccas app is available now through Google Play and the App Store, and the games will be available exclusively in Australia for the entirety of February.