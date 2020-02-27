Microsoft Adds Totally Bodacious Surfing Game To Edge Browser

It's gnarly when your internet goes down, but Microsoft's Edge browser will soon have an absolutely frothin' new game to keep you entertained when you're offline.

The unnamed surf game was unveiled by Microsoft on Thursday. It's now available in a developer version of Edge, with a wider rollout on the main browser expected soon.

Originally, this surfing game appeared as a secret Easter egg on Edge back in November, when the browser began its rollout. Now, it's been expanded into a larger game. It features classic SkiFree slalom gameplay, where players attempt to avoid obstacles as they duck dive and weave through the surf.

The main mode is an endless scroller where obstacles are plentiful, and deadly. Ramps give players some sick air, and hearts replenish health lost to dangers like the swiftly-moving Kraken.

The edge://surf game is now available as the offline game in Microsoft Edge! We've made a ton of improvements based on your feedback. Here's what's new in Canary/Dev: ????‍♂️ 3 new modes!

???? Play with keyboard, mouse, touch, or gamepad

???? High scores

???? Improved UX

???? And much more! pic.twitter.com/UyLHED2loR — William Devereux (@MasterDevwi) February 26, 2020

As outlined in a tweet by Microsoft Edge Senior Program Manager William Devereux, the new game will feature three different modes (surf mode, time trial and slalom mode), and can be played with keyboard, mouse, touch or gamepads.

There's also a high score tally board available so players can track their progress even when the internet goes down.

The game features a cute pixel aesthetic and simple gameplay that's surprisingly addictive, even if the game doesn't appear that deep. Keen Edge users will be able to access it from edge://surf/ when it goes live. It looks to be a good little distraction, and a fun Easter egg for Edge users. So, get those righteous fingers ready. A full release is expected soon.