Microsoft Unveils Xbox One Series X Specs And Shares Some Cool Details

Did you know the Xbox Series X runs on a custom next-generation processor with four times the power of the Xbox One? How about the fact that it can save and quick resume from multiple games at once? Well now know those things, along with the rest of the specs and details Microsoft shared about the Xbox Series X this morning.

In a post on Xbox Wire titled “What You Can Expect From the Next Generation of Gaming”, Xbox head Phil Spencer lays out details on Microsoft’s upcoming vertical black box. First, he talks hardware, including a custom processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. The Xbox Series X features a GPU capable of 12 teraflops of performance, twice that of an Xbox One X and eight times the original Xbox One. As mentioned during the system’s announcement, the console will also support up to 120 frames per second, so investing in a faster television or monitor might be worthwhile. And in case anyone was worried about raytracing, the Series X supports DirectX raytracing, so the console won’t be missing out on that video buzzword.

