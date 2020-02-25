Screen Queensland Wants To Fund More Video Games

Sony Can't Compete With Xbox Game Pass

One Punch Man Is About The Plight Of Being Too Powerful

Microsoft Unveils Xbox One Series X Specs And Shares Some Cool Details

Did you know the Xbox Series X runs on a custom next-generation processor with four times the power of the Xbox One? How about the fact that it can save and quick resume from multiple games at once? Well now know those things, along with the rest of the specs and details Microsoft shared about the Xbox Series X this morning.

In a post on Xbox Wire titled “What You Can Expect From the Next Generation of Gaming”, Xbox head Phil Spencer lays out details on Microsoft’s upcoming vertical black box. First, he talks hardware, including a custom processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. The Xbox Series X features a GPU capable of 12 teraflops of performance, twice that of an Xbox One X and eight times the original Xbox One. As mentioned during the system’s announcement, the console will also support up to 120 frames per second, so investing in a faster television or monitor might be worthwhile. And in case anyone was worried about raytracing, the Series X supports DirectX raytracing, so the console won’t be missing out on that video buzzword.

UPDATING

More In Xbox Series X

Comments

  • sielinth @sielinth

    so the GPU will definitely be blown away by the next generation of NVIDA cards.

    interesting, never really followed console development before, I wonder if this is a trend

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

bioware mass-effect mass-effect-2

Almost Nobody Played A Bad Guy In Mass Effect

One of the key appeals of playing the Mass Effect series at its time of release was the way, like BioWare’s older games, your in-game decisions and actions would propel you towards the ends of a binary good/evil scale, potentially changing the game’s story. Turns out BioWare almost needn’t have bothered, since so few players went to the dark side.
caffeine cherry-coke coca-cola coke-energy energy-drinks red-bull review

Coca-Cola Energy Is Terrible

Coca-Cola is a classic soda that has been around for over 120 years. But times change and folks in 2020 no longer want a little caffeine. They want a lot of it. As a result energy drinks are super popular right now and so Coca-Cola, wanting to capture some of this new market, has released a new drink, Coke Energy, in the US. After tasting the new drink all I can say is it’s not great!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles