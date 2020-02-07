MMA Fighter Does An Excellent Cosplay Of Dragon Ball's Android 18

This is MMA fighter Itsuki Hirata. To get ready for her next bout in Jakarta, she’s been sparring, pumping iron and dressing up like Android 18 from Dragon Ball.

Previously, Kotaku introduced a DJ that did an excellent Android 18 cosplay. It was quite good! But Hirata’s cosplay is even more impressive because she not only looks like the character but is also a professional fighter.

“I’m often told I look like this person, so I decided to dress up in similar clothes,” she wrote. “Can you guess who?”

Hirata faces off against Nyrene Crowley in the One Championship in Jakarta on February 7.