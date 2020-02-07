Every Big Game Coming Out In February

In Japan, Animal Crossing Switch Pre-Orders Delayed Due To Coronavirus

The Wheelchair Portion Of Wolfenstein: The New Colossus Is Some Bullshit

MMA Fighter Does An Excellent Cosplay Of Dragon Ball's Android 18

Image: _itsuki_h_,Image: Bandai Namco

This is MMA fighter Itsuki Hirata. To get ready for her next bout in Jakarta, she’s been sparring, pumping iron and dressing up like Android 18 from Dragon Ball. 

Previously, Kotaku introduced a DJ that did an excellent Android 18 cosplay. It was quite good! But Hirata’s cosplay is even more impressive because she not only looks like the character but is also a professional fighter.

“I’m often told I look like this person, so I decided to dress up in similar clothes,” she wrote. “Can you guess who?”

View this post on Instagram

. . 痩せた痩せた

A post shared by 平田 樹 / Hirata Itsuki???????? (@_itsuki_h_) on

Hirata faces off against Nyrene Crowley in the One Championship in Jakarta on February 7. 

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

blizzard feature warcraft-3 warcraft-3-reforged

WarCraft 3's Remaster Is So Unpopular Blizzard Is Offering Instant Refunds [Update: Blizzard Responds]

So loud has uproar among fans been, and so damning the shortfalls of the project that Blizzard has begun offering instant refunds to anyone who bought WarCraft 3: Reforged.
au cliffy-b lawbreakers

LawBreakers Partially Failed Because It Was Too 'Woke', According To CliffyB

Remember LawBreakers, the Quake-like hero shooter that lived a short half-life before the studio made an ill-fated pivot to a battle royale? Well, apparently LawBreakers could have been successful - partially if the game was supposedly less "woke".

Latest Deals

Trending Articles