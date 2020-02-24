Mod Turns Original Mario Party Into A Platformer

Mario Party 64 is a romhack created by MrComit that takes the eight boards from the original N64 release of the series and turns them into a complete, self-contained platform game, ala Super Mario 64.

In addition to the boards themselves becoming stages, with 70 stars to collect throughout, there are still minigames to play as well.

If you’re familiar with how to play Mario 64 on the PC, you can download and try Mario Party 64 out here.

