All The New Anime On Netflix In February

Image: Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix)

Netflix already announced that Australians would be getting a stack of Studio Ghibli films this year, and the first of those will arrive very shortly. But there's plenty more anime and animation dropping on the streaming platform next month, so here's what you can look forward to.

Studio Ghibli (February 1)

The first tranche of Studio Ghibli films will arrive on Netflix Australia at the start of the month. Here's the first 7:

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbour Totoro (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (February 6)

Thirty years after a disease that turns the infected into carnivorous insects emerged, a young exterminator and a teenage girl search for her mother.

Dragon Quest Your Story (February 13)

The story begins with a young boy named Dai .Dai, the young protagonist of the series, is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by Brass and with his best friend, the monster Gome, Dai grows up dreaming of becoming a hero.

Glitch Techs (February 21)

Glitch Techs is an action-comedy set against a world of video game fantasies come to life. It features two teenage gamers who have the best after-school job ever – capturing escaped video game “glitches”!

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution (February 27)

The film is the 22nd installment in the Pokémon film series and is a CGI remake of the first film.