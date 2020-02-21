All The New Anime On Netflix In March

It's a big month for anime on Netflix in March: Castlevania returns, there's seven more Studio Ghibli films are Netflix's biggest drawcards for anime fans in March, and the maker of Cowboy Bebop offers his take on Altered Carbon.

Studio Ghibli (March 1)

Some of Ghibli's biggest films in the West make their way to Netflix in March, including Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke.

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbours the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Arrietty (2010)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

Castlevania: Season 3 (March 5)

Belmont and Sypha settle into a village with sinister secrets, Alucard mentors a pair of admirers, and Isaac embarks on a quest to locate Hector.

BEASTARS (March 13)

In a world where beasts of all kinds coexist, a gentle wolf awakens to his own predatory urges as his school deals with a murder within its midst.

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (March 19)

Dai Sato, the creative mind behind Cowboy Bebop, further explores and expands upon the Altered Carbon universe in this anime adaptation.

Sol Levante (March 23)

An experimental project between Netflix and Production I.G, one of the leading anime production companies in Japan, to produce the world's first 4K HDR native hand-drawn anime short.

7SEEDS: Part 2 (March 26)

The world they knew is long gone. Their new environment is dangerous, but not as deadly as their fellow humans. Based on the award-winning manga by Yumi Tamura, "7SEEDS" returns for Part 2.