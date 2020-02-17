This Week In Games: Vanquishing Bayonetta

It Seems A Playable Xbox Build Of StarCraft Ghost Has Leaked

Report: The PS5's Manufacturing Cost Is Enormous

Report: Coronavirus Is Causing Even More Nintendo Switch Supply Issues

Image: Getty Images

The coronavirus is causing nightmares for the global supply chain of all sorts of products - and, according to a new Bloomberg report, Nintendo's Switch woes are getting worse.

The paywalled report notes that sources "with knowledge of [Nintendo's] supply chain" have reported that a lack of components is affecting Nintendo's partner assembly operations in Vietnam. The Vietnam factory is largely used for supplying Switches to the United States, and the shortage is related to a lack of certain components used to build the Switch.

A lack of components in February, according to Bloomberg, "would affect Switch units scheduled for arrival in April". That's obviously a huge problem, since it's just after the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of Nintendo's biggest first-party titles since the release of the Switch and a game expected to help drive interest in new consoles (particularly the Animal Crossing skinned Switch).

Nintendo Is Releasing An Animal Crossing Switch, And It Is Beautiful

To tie in with the release of New Horizons, Nintendo is releasing this new themed Switch console in March that has very strong animal vacation vibes.

Read more

Nintendo already advised investors that Switch supply would be limited in Japan due to the coronavirus. The company later confirmed that pre-orders of the Animal Crossing skinned Switch would be delayed to an unannounced date.

It's worth noting that these delays will only affect future shipments: shipments of Switches for this month and next have already been shipped. The problem is how Nintendo deals with the bottleneck. The United States makes up 43 percent of Nintendo's business, and any adjusting in their global supply chain to ensure units could affect the availability of consoles in other regions, Australia included.

Comments

  • Braaains @braaains

    Who would have thought anything could go wrong if the bulk of the entire world's manufacturing capacity got centralised in a single country?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au dreams fallout-4

Here's Fallout 4 In Dreams

If someone ever asks you to explain what exactly the Dreams experience is like, at least now you can say it's the game where someone remade Fallout 4 in it.
au clone-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars the-clone-wars watching-guide

The Essential Clone Wars Episodes Every Star Wars Fan Should Watch

I've made an argument for why you should watch The Clone Wars, but actually watching it is another thing. With 121 episodes, many of them filler, some of them oddly out of order, there's a certain art to getting the best out of your Clone Wars experience. Here's my list of the essential episodes you should be watching, neatly sorted into chronological order and cut down to only 66 episodes and a movie.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles