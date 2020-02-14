The Best Bargains From Nintendo's Massive eShop Sale

Image: Nintendo

The eShop is having a massive sale today, with hundreds of games discounted massively, including Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Super Mario Maker 2, DOOM, Dark Souls Remastered and indies galore. Here's what you can grab for peanuts.

You can find all the deals through your Switch by navigating to the "Current Offers" section of the eShop, or by searching for the individual title of your choice. Below you'll find a select list of what's up for sale.

It's time for everyone's favourite game: buying stuff from the eShop.

Just Dance 2019: $23.08

Death Squared: $1.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $22.18

Fire Emblem Three Houses: $53.30

Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $34.95

Super Mario Maker 2: $53.30

Dead Cells: $26

Child of Light Ultimate Edition: $8.98

Rayman Legends: $14.98

Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy: $34.95

Sports Party: $9.99

South Park Fractured But Whole: $22.48

Outlast 2: $9.98

Yooka-Laylee: $20.40

Hollow: $2.90

South Park The Stick of Truth: $22.18

Skyrim Switch: $39.95

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: $41.97

Agent A: A Puzzle of Disguise: $3.99

Valiant Hearts: $8.98

The Witcher 3 Complete Edition: $55.96

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: $30.15

Trails Rising: $15.18

Ori and the Blind Forest: $20.96

The Turing Test: $22.90

Earthlock: $7.50

Dark Souls Remastered: $35.95

Outlast: $8.36

Crypt of the Necrodancer: $6

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection: $59.95

Sonic Mania: $18.86

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom: $29.50

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: $59.95

Unravel Two: $9.99

Children of Moria: $22.99

LEGO Harry Potter Collection: $27.47

Civilization 6: $44.97

Think of the Children: $3.90

Dragon Ball Fighter Z: $26.95

My Time at Portia: $22.50

Drawful 2: $7.79

DOOM: $39.95

Disgaea 1 Complete: $37.50

Disgaea 4 Complete: $52.50

The Sinking City: $37

FRAMED Collection: $7.50

Goblin Sword: $4.50

Mortal Kombat 11: $39.98

Wizard of Legend: $15.59

Sonic Forces: $29.97

Puyo Puyo Tetris: $17.99

Bloodstained Ritual of the Night: $48.96

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2: $29.68

DAEMON X MACHINA: $53.30

Xenon Racer: $13.99

The ROOM: $4.07

Storm Boy: The Game: $1.18

SEGA Mega Drive Classis: $40.16

Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus: $39.95

39 Days to Mars: $11.38

Broken Sword 5: $18

Passpartout: $9

Brothers: $15.75

Valkyria Chronicles 4: $31.97

ABZU: $21

Car Quest: $2.59

Yoku's Island Express: $9.18

L.A. Noire: $44.97

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes: $22.45

Trine Ultimate Collection: $53.99

NORTH: $2.25

Forgotton Anne: $11.98

Neocab: $22.49

Iconoclasts: $14.99

Morphite: $4.50

Yomawari: The Long Night Collection: $30

Phew. There's lots, lots more available on the eShop. If you're after some of the less popular titles, particularly the Japanese visual novels, there's an even bigger list of discounts over at Aussie site Vooks.

See anything you want to add to your Switch for the weekend?