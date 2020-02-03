Nintendo Is Releasing An Animal Crossing Switch, And It Is Beautiful

Top Streamers Are Leaving Twitch Amidst Big Money And Shady Deals

Aussie Researchers Are Tackling Esports' Next Big Challenge: Sleep

Nintendo Switch Hacker Busted, Also Pleads Guilty To Child Pornography Charges

Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty

21 year-old Ryan Hernandez, aka Ryan West, plead guilty last week in a U.S. District Court in Seattle to charges related to the 2016 theft of “confidential Nintendo files related to its consoles and games”. When his home was raided by the FBI last year, though, they also found “more than one thousand videos and images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

Hernandez was first caught in 2017, after he and a friend got hold of a Nintendo employee’s “credentials”, which as this US Attorney’s Office report says let them download “stolen information, including pre-release information about the anticipated Nintendo Switch console”, which would later be leaked to the public ahead of the system’s launch.

The FBI turned up to Hernandez’s house in October 2017, and in front of both agents and his parents he “promised to stop any further malicious activity and confirmed that he understood the consequences of any future hacking”.

A year later though he was back at it, “hacking into multiple Nintendo servers and stealing confidential information about various popular video games, gaming consoles, and developer tools”. Hernandez was even publicly bragging about it now on platforms such as Twitter, and ran a Discord called “Ryan’s Underground Hangout” where “he and others discussed Nintendo products and shared information about possible Nintendo network vulnerabilities, and on which he shared some of the confidential information he had stolen”.

This led to a raid in June 2019 on Hernandez’s home, where the FBI not only found storage containing “thousands of confidential Nintendo files” and hardware used to play pirated games, but also evidence that he had a big collection of child pornography “sorted in a folder directory he labelled ‘Bad Stuff.’”

Because Hernandez plead guilty to the Nintendo-related and child pornography charges—both federal crimes—prosecutors and his defence attorneys are recommending he spend three years in jail. He could, however, serve up to 25 years if the judge sees fit, given the magnitude of the possession of child pornography charges.

He has agreed to pay $US259,323 ($387,478) to Nintendo, and will now also have to register as a sex offender.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

adobe-flash archive browser-games collection flash-games flashpoint history retro small-games web-games

Over 36,000 Flash Games Have Been Saved And Are Now Playable Offline

For a long time, the internet was filled with games and animation all built-in Flash. But when this year ends, Flash will die as nearly all major web browsers will remove Flash support on Dec. 31, 2020. Luckily, all that content won’t be lost thanks to Flashpoint, a project which has saved over 36,000 Flash games from disappearing forever.
au epic farming farming-simulator-19

Farming Simulator 19 Is Free Right Now

If you've ever dreamed of leaving the hustle and bustle of city life for a remote farm far away from humans, Farming Simulator 19 will let you do it all with a few clicks and right now, it's absolutely free.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles