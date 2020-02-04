Our Favourite Cosplay From PAX South 2020

After the briefest of layoffs for the holiday period, 2020's cosplay calendar is already up and running with PAX South, which was held in San Antonio a couple weeks back.

Our photographer Mineralblu was there taking shots and video of the show, the best of which you can see below. And as usual, you’ll find every cosplayer’s social media info, the character they’re cosplaying as and the series it’s from watermarked on the image.