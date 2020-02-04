WarCraft 3's Remaster Is So Unpopular Blizzard Is Offering Instant Refunds [Update: Blizzard Responds]

How Twitch Encourages Fans To Obsess Over Streamers' Viewership Numbers

The Wii U Games That Still Need To Come To Switch

Our Favourite Cosplay From PAX South 2020

After the briefest of layoffs for the holiday period, 2020's cosplay calendar is already up and running with PAX South, which was held in San Antonio a couple weeks back.

Our photographer Mineralblu was there taking shots and video of the show, the best of which you can see below. And as usual, you’ll find every cosplayer’s social media info, the character they’re cosplaying as and the series it’s from watermarked on the image.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

blizzard feature warcraft-3 warcraft-3-reforged

WarCraft 3's Remaster Is So Unpopular Blizzard Is Offering Instant Refunds [Update: Blizzard Responds]

So loud has uproar among fans been, and so damning the shortfalls of the project that Blizzard has begun offering instant refunds to anyone who bought WarCraft 3: Reforged.
au deals jb-hi-fi

JB Hi-Fi Has Some Cracker Gaming Deals This Month

JB Hi-Fi is a big fan of gaming sales, and this month is no exception. Their latest set of deals, set to go live on February 6, might just entice a few of you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles