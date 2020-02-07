24 Great Games You Can Play On Laptops And Low-End PCs

Every Big Game Coming Out In February

In Japan, Animal Crossing Switch Pre-Orders Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Outer Worlds' Switch Port Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Screenshot: Obsidian Entertainment, The Outer Worlds

Take-Two Interactive announced in its third quarter earnings report today that The Outer Worlds for Switch has been delayed from its March release until sometime after April of this year.

Private Division, the Take-Two subsidiary publishing the game, announced on Twitter shortly after that the delay was due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus.

“We’re delaying Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch due to the coronavirus impacting the Virtuos team working on the port, to provide them enough time to finish development” the company said. Virtuos Games, a company other studios frequently outsource work to, is headquartered Singapore but has development offices throughout China.

Over 560 people have died in China with thousands more infected. Earlier today, Nintendo announced shipments of the Animal Crossing Switch going to Japan were also being delayed due to the impact of the virus.

Just last week, Obsidian announced the Other Worlds Switch port would have a physical release but case for the game would only contain a download voucher for the digital version. Today, Private Division said the when the game does eventually come out the boxed copies will come with actual cartridges.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

blizzard feature warcraft-3 warcraft-3-reforged

WarCraft 3's Remaster Is So Unpopular Blizzard Is Offering Instant Refunds [Update: Blizzard Responds]

So loud has uproar among fans been, and so damning the shortfalls of the project that Blizzard has begun offering instant refunds to anyone who bought WarCraft 3: Reforged.
au cliffy-b lawbreakers

LawBreakers Partially Failed Because It Was Too 'Woke', According To CliffyB

Remember LawBreakers, the Quake-like hero shooter that lived a short half-life before the studio made an ill-fated pivot to a battle royale? Well, apparently LawBreakers could have been successful - partially if the game was supposedly less "woke".

Latest Deals

Trending Articles