Outriders, the coop RPG shooter revealed at last year’s E3, has been delayed until this holiday and will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as current consoles according to a new trailer. It’s by People Can Fly, the studio behind Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgement.

