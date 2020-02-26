Peanut Butter Company Finally Addresses GIF Pronunciation Issue

Since the debate between the hard and soft pronunciation of the G in GIF began, we here at Snacktaku have been waiting for the J.M. Smucker Company to figure out how to tap into the argument to sell Jif peanut butter. We are pleased to report that our wait is over.

Just in time for National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day on March 1, a completely legitimate holiday that’s on a website and everything, Jif has teamed up with GIF host Giphy for a clever if a bit late “Jif Vs. GiF” marketing campaign. Giphy is doing what it does best, hosting a series of Jif-themed GIFs. Meanwhile, Jif is selling a limited-edition 40-ounce jar of peanut butter on Amazon with a special double-sided label that clears up the whole debate. Or at least makes the hard G folks feel a little better.

That right there is five dollars of peanut butter in a ten dollar jar. It’s too bad Amazon doesn’t supported animated GIFs in its product listings. Fret not, Jif has a spinning jar over at the campaign’s website.

Great job, J.M. Smucker Company. It’s good to see JPEG Interchange Format peanut butter taking a stand.

