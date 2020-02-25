The Best Deals From PlayStation's Latest Sales

Two major sales are currently running on the Australian PlayStation store, and there's some great picks to be had — like Devil May Cry 5 or Resident Evil 2 for $24.95. Here's the best bargains from the 'Essential Picks' and 'Big in Japan' sales.
Big in Japan
- Devil May Cry 5: $24.95
- NieR: Automata: $27.47
- Monster Hunter World: $17.95
- Resident Evil 2: $24.95
- Kingdom Hearts III: $29.98
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne: $44.95
- Jump Force: $39.95
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: $24.98
- Tekken 7: $13.95
- Code Vein: $47.95
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 + 2: $24.95
- Dark Souls III: $13.95
- Ni No Kuni II: $13.95
- Persona 5: $20.95
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition: $23.97
- Judgment: $39.95
- Catherine: Full Body: $30.95
- One Piece World Seeker: $39.95
- Street Fighter V: $11.95
- Nioh: $13.95
- My Hero One's Justice: $30.95
- Final Fantasy VII: $11.97
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite: $13.95
- Shenmue III: $53.95
- God Eater 3: $39.95
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection: $54.95
- World of Final Fantasy: $15.47
- Yakuza 6: $24.95
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory: $17.95
- Fire Pro Wrestling World: $22.95
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT: $19.97
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy: $22.95
- Secret of Mana: $29.97
- DmC Devil May Cry: $13.95
- KILL la KILL - IF: $15.95
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir: $15.95
- Mega Man 11: $17.95
- Disgaea 4 Complete+: $47.95
- Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness: $13.95
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case: $13.95
Essential Picks
- Days Gone: $39.95 ($29.95 w/ PS Plus)
- A Way Out: $17.95
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: $32.98
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled: $67.62
- Crash Team Racing + Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $67.62
- GTA V Premium Online Edition: $17.96
- Star Wars Battlefront II: $17.95
- Need for Speed Heat: $47.95
- ARK: Survival Evolved: $16.45
- eFootball PES 2020: $30.95
- The Witcher III GOTY: $17.95
- UFC 3: $13.95
- Civilization VI: $39.95
- The Crew 2 - Gold Edition: $30.95
- Metro Exodus: $30.95
- DayZ: $44.95
- Detroit: Become Human: $19.45
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection: $26.95
- Blood and Truth: $29.95
- Call of Duty: WWII: $29.95
- Bloodborne GOTY: $22.95
- Lego Batman 3 - Premium Edition: $17.95
- Just Cause 4 - Complete Edition: $34.98
- Man of Medan: $26.95
- inFAMOUS Second Son + inFAMOUS First Light: $19.45
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission: $26.95
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection: $26.95
- Assassin's Creed Triple Pack (Unity, Black Flag, Syndicate): $30.95
- The Jak and Daxter Collection: $26.95
- Trials Rising: $14.95
- Moss: $23.97
- GRID: $30.95
- LEGO Marvel Collection: $39.95
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6: $31.46
- Vampyr: $26.95
- Eagle Flight: $17.95
Games Under $30
In addition to the two sales above, there's also a general under $30 sale running with a few bargains to be had.
- Watch Dogs 2 - Gold Edition: $24.95
- Anthem: $17.95
- WWE 2K20: $24.95
- Fallout 76: $24.95
- A Plague Tale: Innocence: $24.95
- Superhot + Superhot VR: $29.95
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition: $17.95
- Project CARS 2: $17.95
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Ultimate Edition: $29.95
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted: $17.95
- Tropico 5 - Complete Collection: $15.95
- Deponia Collection: $29.95
- Banner Saga Trilogy: $29.95
- AO International Tennis: $17.95
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle: $17.95
There's plenty here to keep you entertained. Anything take your fancy?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink