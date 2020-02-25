The Best Deals From PlayStation's Latest Sales

Two major sales are currently running on the Australian PlayStation store, and there's some great picks to be had — like Devil May Cry 5 or Resident Evil 2 for $24.95. Here's the best bargains from the 'Essential Picks' and 'Big in Japan' sales.

Big in Japan

Devil May Cry 5: $24.95

NieR: Automata: $27.47

Monster Hunter World: $17.95

Resident Evil 2: $24.95

Kingdom Hearts III: $29.98

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne: $44.95

Jump Force: $39.95

Dragon Ball FighterZ: $24.98

Tekken 7: $13.95

Code Vein: $47.95

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 + 2: $24.95

Dark Souls III: $13.95

Ni No Kuni II: $13.95

Persona 5: $20.95

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition: $23.97

Judgment: $39.95

Catherine: Full Body: $30.95

One Piece World Seeker: $39.95

Street Fighter V: $11.95

Nioh: $13.95

My Hero One's Justice: $30.95

Final Fantasy VII: $11.97

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite: $13.95

Shenmue III: $53.95

God Eater 3: $39.95

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection: $54.95

World of Final Fantasy: $15.47

Yakuza 6: $24.95

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory: $17.95

Fire Pro Wrestling World: $22.95

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT: $19.97

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy: $22.95

Secret of Mana: $29.97

DmC Devil May Cry: $13.95

KILL la KILL - IF: $15.95

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir: $15.95

Mega Man 11: $17.95

Disgaea 4 Complete+: $47.95

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness: $13.95

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case: $13.95

Essential Picks

Days Gone: $39.95 ($29.95 w/ PS Plus)

A Way Out: $17.95

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: $32.98

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled: $67.62

Crash Team Racing + Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $67.62

GTA V Premium Online Edition: $17.96

Star Wars Battlefront II: $17.95

Need for Speed Heat: $47.95

ARK: Survival Evolved: $16.45

eFootball PES 2020: $30.95

The Witcher III GOTY: $17.95

UFC 3: $13.95

Civilization VI: $39.95

The Crew 2 - Gold Edition: $30.95

Metro Exodus: $30.95

DayZ: $44.95

Detroit: Become Human: $19.45

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection: $26.95

Blood and Truth: $29.95

Call of Duty: WWII: $29.95

Bloodborne GOTY: $22.95

Lego Batman 3 - Premium Edition: $17.95

Just Cause 4 - Complete Edition: $34.98

Man of Medan: $26.95

inFAMOUS Second Son + inFAMOUS First Light: $19.45

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission: $26.95

LEGO Harry Potter Collection: $26.95

Assassin's Creed Triple Pack (Unity, Black Flag, Syndicate): $30.95

The Jak and Daxter Collection: $26.95

Trials Rising: $14.95

Moss: $23.97

GRID: $30.95

LEGO Marvel Collection: $39.95

The Jackbox Party Pack 6: $31.46

Vampyr: $26.95

Eagle Flight: $17.95

Games Under $30

In addition to the two sales above, there's also a general under $30 sale running with a few bargains to be had.

Watch Dogs 2 - Gold Edition: $24.95

Anthem: $17.95

WWE 2K20: $24.95

Fallout 76: $24.95

A Plague Tale: Innocence: $24.95

Superhot + Superhot VR: $29.95

Mafia III Deluxe Edition: $17.95

Project CARS 2: $17.95

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Ultimate Edition: $29.95

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted: $17.95

Tropico 5 - Complete Collection: $15.95

Deponia Collection: $29.95

Banner Saga Trilogy: $29.95

AO International Tennis: $17.95

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle: $17.95

There's plenty here to keep you entertained. Anything take your fancy?