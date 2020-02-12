Pokemon Home Is Live Now

After announcing that Pokemon's first online transfer and storage system would go live in February, The Pokemon Company has launched Pokemon Home today (but only on Switch and Android).

Update: The app is live on Android now too:

Revealed in late January, Pokemon Home is a cloud storage program for Pokemon games that lets users store up to 6,000 Pokemon for a $25 yearly subscription fee. If you just want the app for free, and don't mind a much smaller library, Pokemon Home will let you store and transfer 30 Pokemon.

The app is live on the Switch now and allows users to import Pokemon from Pokemon Bank, the old online storage system, if you have a paid subscription. The Switch app isn't as feature-rich as the mobile versions, which let users trade with friends, redeem gift codes, participate and host in room trades with up to 20 people, and more.

Here's a breakdown between the free and paid versions:

Nintendo Explains How Pokémon Home Will Work Today Nintendo announced its cloud storage program for Pokémon called Pokémon Home will have a paid and free version. The free version has a paltry max capacity of 30 Pokémon while the paid version at $US16 ($24) a year will let you store up to 6,000. Read more

With the Switch version live, the iOS and Android versions of Pokemon Home should go live soon.

Here's the full description on the Android page: