Pokemon Home Is Live Now

JB Hi-Fi Notes 'Significant Decline' In Games

What Your Least Favourite Final Fantasy Says About You

Pokemon Home Is Live Now

pokemon home download switch ios android

After announcing that Pokemon's first online transfer and storage system would go live in February, The Pokemon Company has launched Pokemon Home today (but only on Switch and Android).

Update: The app is live on Android now too:

Revealed in late January, Pokemon Home is a cloud storage program for Pokemon games that lets users store up to 6,000 Pokemon for a $25 yearly subscription fee. If you just want the app for free, and don't mind a much smaller library, Pokemon Home will let you store and transfer 30 Pokemon.

The app is live on the Switch now and allows users to import Pokemon from Pokemon Bank, the old online storage system, if you have a paid subscription. The Switch app isn't as feature-rich as the mobile versions, which let users trade with friends, redeem gift codes, participate and host in room trades with up to 20 people, and more.

Here's a breakdown between the free and paid versions:

pokemon home

Nintendo Explains How Pokémon Home Will Work

Today Nintendo announced its cloud storage program for Pokémon called Pokémon Home will have a paid and free version. The free version has a paltry max capacity of 30 Pokémon while the paid version at $US16 ($24) a year will let you store up to 6,000.

Read more

With the Switch version live, the iOS and Android versions of Pokemon Home should go live soon.

Here's the full description on the Android page:

Pokémon HOME is a cloud-based service, designed as a place where all of your Pokémon can gather.

▼ Manage your Pokémon!

You can bring any Pokémon that has appeared in a Pokémon core series game to Pokémon HOME. You’ll also be able to bring certain Pokémon from Pokémon HOME for your Nintendo Switch system to your Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield game.

▼ Trade Pokémon with players around the world!

If you have a smart device, you’ll be able to trade Pokémon with players around the world anytime you want, anywhere you are. Enjoy different ways of trading, too, like the Wonder Box and GTS!

▼ Complete the National Pokédex!

You’ll be able to complete your National Pokédex by bringing lots of Pokémon to Pokémon HOME. You’ll also be able to check out all the moves and Abilities your Pokémon have.

▼ Receive Mystery Gifts!

You’ll be able to quickly and conveniently receive Mystery Gifts using your smart device!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

anthem bioware case-hudson feature

BioWare Plans A 'Substantial Reinvention' Of Anthem

BioWare will seek to “reinvent” Anthem’s gameplay in a “longer-term redesign” of the embattled online multiplayer action game, studio head Casey Hudson said today in a blog post. This confirms a Kotaku report from November.
au feature jb-hifi

JB Hi-Fi Notes 'Significant Decline' In Games

Over the last few years, games and gaming accessories have been a strong growth category for JB Hi-Fi, helping offset the continued decline of music and movie DVD sales. But for the first half of the 2019-20 financial year, that trend reversed.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles